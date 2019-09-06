16-year-old driver arrested after allegedly leading officers on chase

EL RENO, Okla. – A teenager was taken into custody after leading officers on a chase in Canadian County.

Around 6 a.m. on Friday, officers with the El Reno Police Department assisted Canadian County deputies with the pursuit of a vehicle that was fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run crash.

Officials say the pursuit lasted approximately 22 miles through paved streets and gravel roads. During the chase, the driver was speeding, disregarded traffic control devices, turned off the vehicle’s lights and used aggressive evasive driving techniques.

The driver ultimately lost control and crashed near Country Club Rd. and Reno Rd. At that point, the 16-year-old female driver tried to run away, but was caught.

The juvenile was taken into custody for operating a motor vehicle without a license, improper tag display, felony attempting to elude, possession of marijuana and obstructing an officer.