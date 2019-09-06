× 250k worth of marijuana stolen in 1 of 3 burglaries at metro grow house

OKLAHOMA CITY – A quarter of a million dollars worth of medical marijuana was stolen during one of three burglaries at a southwest Oklahoma City grow house last week.

Last week, a medical marijuana grow house at the corner of SW 51st and Blackwelder was burglarized three times.

During the most recent one, the suspects took equipment and chemicals.

The suspects in the second case broke in through the ventilation system on the roof and stole 324 plants, totaling about $250,000.

One of the suspects from that case was caught on camera. Police are looking for him, hoping he can answers some questions, including whether or not all three cases are connected.