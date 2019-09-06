4 the Weekend: VegFest and End of Summer Bash

Posted 4:45 pm, September 6, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Kids are back in school, but the fun doesn’t stop on the weekend.

The Western Days Festival is going on in Mustang today and tomorrow.
this is at the Town Center and Wild Horse Park.
Most events are free– and include a stampede fun run, gunfighters, a chuckwagon dinner, and a cornhole tournament.
It lasts until 10 p.m. tonight and all day tomorrow.

Vegans will be getting together for “VegFest OKC” on the Myriad Gardens great lawn.
This is tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with 70 vendors, food trucks, and wellness coaches to entice you to eat better and healthier.

On Sunday, there will be a block party in Midtown.
This is an end-of-summer bash with inflatables, kids games, food trucks, and live music.
Don’t forget your lawn chair!
It is from 5 to 9 p.m.

