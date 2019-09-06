× Bicyclist taken into custody after leading officers on pursuit

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bicyclist is in custody after leading police on an odd chase.

Just after 2 a.m. on Friday, officers say they tried to pull the bicyclist over near Britton and Hudson for not having any reflectors on his bicycle.

Instead of pulling over, he took off and led police onto the Broadway Extension.

The chase began southbound and the bicyclist tried to hop the median to go northbound.

At that point, officers were able to stop him and take him into custody.