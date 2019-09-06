Cars and the the juice that kept them going: All of it in Mike Fuller’s Gas Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INOLA, Okla. -- The end of Oklahoma Highway 88 kind of fizzles out in this very small town, right about where Mike Fuller sits with his dog Ellie guarding a hoard of glowing and round-edged treasures, a history of oil and gas in Oklahoma.

"This is a '53 Dodge Business Coupe," he points. "That's a '36 Ford Humpback, a '29 Dodge Bros. Coupe."

He spent most of his life gathering antique cars and fixing them up.

"There's 22 old cars in the building,"

Big Mike had his own garage.

"My dad talked about the old cars a lot."

He did a lot of metal fabricating.

Along the way, he also took to the gas and oil industries that kept the car culture going.

"You collect a little bit of everything," says a visitor.

"Well," he admits, "I tried to stay with gas and oil and cars because they're all related."

Inside Inola's old gymnasium he plugged in hundreds of the globes that used to light up the old-style gas pumps.

Mike says, "I think they're real pretty. To me it's art."

He collected hub caps, tool kits, skinny tires, and the trinkets gas stations used to give out to encourage customer loyalty.

"I take it whether it's car-related or not," he admits.

Mike Fuller's Gas Museum is the kind of place where you wander around and get lost in car trips gone by.

He treads the line between collector and hoarder.

Mike says his house and yard are full of lots more stuff.

What keeps him interesting instead of a little crazy is his vast knowledge of history and a willingness to share his toys with others.

"I like them all," he smiles. "I don't ever grow tired of it."

Fuller isn't so much guarding a treasure as waiting for people to come in and explore.

The Mike Fuller Gas Museum is a one-man operation. For tours, you have to call him first.

His phone number is (918) 906-5192.