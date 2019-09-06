City out thousands after utility poles stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANADARKO, Okla. - It's a crime that took some work: 28 utility poles were stolen from the city of Anadarko.

"This just wasn’t something somebody drove by and saw and said hey I wanna grab a pole or two, it’s something they had to plan out and bring the equipment to do it,” said City Manager Kenneth Corn.

19 of those are 30 feet long, and 9 of them are 40 feet long.

“They’re pretty heavy so they’d have to have some type of equipment to load them,” said Corn.

It sounds like an unlikely crime, but Corn says this has all happened before.

“About 8,9, 10 years ago apparently the city had someone do this before, and we’ve tried to do a better job of keep track of what’s going on without inventory,” he said.

Corn says the city has been trying to find a fenced-in area to store the poles but just couldn't find one fast enough.

Now, they're out $6,000.

“A lot of people think well that doesn’t mean a whole lot- 6,000 dollars but it really is when a city is having a hard time making budget anyhow,” said Corn.

He says a different part of the city budget will have to take a major hit to make up for those lost dollars.

“Every little penny counts and we had enough poles in storage that we didn’t have to order any more. We didn’t budget to have to replace any poles this year so it’s gonna hit our budget," he said.

City officials hope some of the markings on the poles will help somebody recognize them if they pop up elsewhere.

They each have a red spray paint mark, and a silver logo.

“People could use these poles for a number of things. Some people like to use them for fence posts mainly at corners, some people want to use them for decorative things, landscaping, some people use them for barns,” said Corn.

He says the city will have to order new poles in case something happens.

If you have any information, call the Anadarko Police Department at 405-247-2411.