Edmond police investigating second threat at high school

EDMOND, Okla. – Just days after police were called to an Edmond high school, officials say they are investigating a second threat at the school.

On Wednesday, officials at Edmond Santa Fe High School said administrators received information about a threat that was circulating on social media.

At the time, school leaders said all known persons of interest had been contacts and were interviewed by law enforcement officers.

Now, officials say they are dealing with a second threat, which was also posted on social media.

The Edmond Police Department is investigating the threat, and say the suspect will face criminal charges.

“We are aware of a second threat to our school, made this morning via social media. Edmond Police Department is currently investigating the origins of this threat. Local authorities have been working since the first threat two days ago, and they had already made significant progress in the investigation when the additional threat was posted earlier this morning. It is the goal of law enforcement to identify the person responsible and to quickly make an arrest. Police believe that the suspect has left a digital footprint that will identify him/her. Pending results of the investigation, law enforcement will present charges in OK county court. We are working closely with the police to assist in the investigation. Should the suspect be a student, we will apply school consequences to the fullest extent possible and assist authorities in any possible criminal prosecution. Please know that the safety and security of our students and staff will continue to be our primary focus as we work with law enforcement on this and related issues,” a note from Principal Jason Hayes read.