Edmond teen accused of attempting to frame another student with shooting threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Police arrested 18-year-old Bryson Burnett on Friday afternoon after the teen posted two school shooting threats to Snapchat.

“I think nowadays we just have to be aware of our surroundings,” said Ruth Killebrew, whose granddaughter goes to Santa Fe.

Family members with loved ones at Edmond Santa Fe High School on edge after the threats were reported—the first coming in on Wednesday.

“The suspect posted a post that said, ‘Time to shoot up the school.’ And it had a Santa Fe High School filter attached to that post,” said Sgt. James Hamm with the Edmond Police Department. “We believe in this case this Mr. Burnett was attempting to impersonate another student by making the threats under a fake social media account in an attempt to get that student in trouble in retaliation.”

Burnett now facing three felony charges including hoax terroristic threat, using a computer to cause fear, and false impersonation with possible criminal charges.

Edmond Schools assured parents the threats weren’t taken lightly.

“I think as we move forward, you’re going to see all schools and all communities continue to lift up school safety and security. This was an extremely disruptive event,” Edmond Public Schools Superintendent Bret Towne said.

Some family members said they’re now choosing to have some tough conversations about the dangers of social media.

“They should watch their kids’ social media all the time and see what’s going on. And I really feel like they should have that talk, you know?” Killebrew said.

Police said Burnett could face up to ten years in prison per each charge. Edmond Schools tells News 4 Burnett will never be back at Santa Fe as a student.