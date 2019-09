EL RENO, Okla. – Officers with a local police department will soon have another piece of equipment on their uniforms.

Officials with the El Reno Police Department announced that the department is adding body cameras to its force.

El Reno officers will now have the devices on them during patrols.

It’s all part of a program paid for with federal seizure funds.

El Reno Police Chief Ken Brown says the cameras provide officers and the public with another layer of accountability.