Family: Soldier dies after basic training at Oklahoma Army base

FORT SILL, Okla. – Authorities say a 19-year-old man from Hawaii has died after starting basic training at an Oklahoma Army base.

Family members told Hawaii News Now that 19-year-old Austin Williander was attending basic training at Fort Sill when he suffered a heat stroke on Aug. 26.

“The day he left for training, we expected to see him come back,” Ina Paul, Williander’s aunt, said. “We were picturing him coming back in the future, but we didn’t think he’d come back in a different way.”

Loved ones told the site that Williander joined the Army to create a better life for himself and his family.