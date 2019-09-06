Fun event in Edmond unites beer enthusiasts to support art

EDMOND, Okla. – A fun event is preparing to combine exercise, beer and art later this month.

The 4th Annual OK Ale Trail is a three-mile fun run in downtown Edmond that features beers from Coop Ale Works, Anthem Brewing and Roughtail Brewing.

Runners may choose to participate in the ‘Ale Trail Challenge,’ which requires running a lap and drinking a beer, or runners and walkers are welcome to enjoy three complimentary beers at their leisure.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female winners, plus awards for the most creative costumes will be presented following the race.

Participants will be given three complimentary craft beers and a souvenir beer mug, and there will also be great food and live bands on site.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Edmond Fine Arts Institute, which provides visual and performing art classes for adults and children.

The 4th Annual OK Ale Trail will be held Sept. 29 at 3 p.m.