“He was my best friend,” Family identifies man killed in Del City shooting

DEL CITY, Okla. – A man is dead following a shooting in Del City on Friday.

What happened inside the Smith Village home, left investigators putting together the pieces late into Friday evening. Neighbors outside watching it all unfold.

“We heard there`s been a shooting. Somebody'd been shot and killed in the house,” said Tom Farris.

Family members tell News 4 the victim is 38-year-old Jason Grandstaff; a son, brother, and uncle.

“It`s hard. Even though he is my little brother, he acted like my big one. We were very close,” said Cathy McNaughton.

According to loved ones, Grandstaff was in the process of moving out of his friend's home when a mutual friend showed up. Police say it was that mutual friend who ended up pulling the trigger. Grandstaff was found dead in the living room when they arrived.

The owner of the home asked police to get a search warrant after the shooting before they could begin investigating.

“He was trying to warn the guy what he was getting involved in. The girl he was going to warn him about ended up shooting him,” said family friend Pam Riggle.

The woman who allegedly shot Grandstaff, called 911, tipping them off on what just happened. She remained in police custody throughout the evening.

“When we got here, she was sitting by a trailer in the yard. Our deputies were able to make contact with her to get her story,” said Public Information Officer with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Mark Myers.

Friday, a family is grieving and figuring out what's next after what they are calling senseless violence.

“That was the closest person I had left in my family. Yeah, it is going to be hard. It is going to be hard. He was my best friend,” said McNaughton.

Deputies are still trying to piece everything together. More information about this shooting will be released later this weekend, but as of now, they are investigating it as a homicide.