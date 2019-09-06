Health care officials asking for public’s input about Maternal and Child Health Services

OKLAHOMA CITY – Health officials in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s input so they can develop a plan for better maternal and child health services.

The Maternal and Child Health Services Block Grant is the only federal-state partnership program that is devoted to improving the health of all women, children and families.

In 2018, Oklahoma health care officials served 1.3 million women and children through programs focused on issues like reducing infant and maternal mortality, teen pregnancy prevention, infant safe sleep, children with special health care needs and family involvement.

Now, officials are working to reduce the number of babies who die before their first birthday, reduce injuries among children, improve mental and behavioral health of women and children and reduce unplanned pregnancies.

Organizers say they need Oklahomans to determine if these issues still need funds or if there are other, more urgent needs.

“We need feedback that will represent all populations and backgrounds,” said Suzi Harman, coordinator of the public input survey at OSDH. “That is the only way to ensure our future plans and programs help every woman and child in the state.”

The plan will establish goals and action items between 2021 and 2025.

To establish goals and priorities for the upcoming grant period, state health officials are requesting the public’s input to a brief online survey available in English and Spanish. Questions on the survey discuss topics such as health needs before, during and after pregnancy; infant health and services for children with special health care needs.