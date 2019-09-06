Man who left scene of deadly scooter accident receives deferred sentence

TULSA, Okla. – A man who left the scene of an accident that killed a 5-year-old boy who was riding a scooter will not go to prison.

According to police, 5-year-old Caiden Reyes-Ortiz and his mom, Evelyn Ortiz-Luevano, were riding a Lime electric scooter in front of the Gathering Place around 8:30 p.m. on April 23.

Court documents say that a witness saw two electric scooters zigzagging across lanes of traffic while vehicles honked their horns. Documents say the person on the second scooter was a friend of the mother’s.

Police say the child fell off the scooter while they were riding southbound in the northbound lane.

According to court documents, Ortiz-Luevano “crossed both lanes and recklessly rode the scooter into oncoming traffic, and in an attempt to veer out of the path of the vehicle, caused her son to fall from the scooter and then to be hit by that vehicle, causing his death.”

Investigators say the car that hit the child fled the scene of the accident.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries. His mother was not seriously injured.

A short time later, officials said they found the suspect’s vehicle at an apartment complex and that it was missing the front bumper and the front grill, which were later found near the scene.

Police say Renier S. Davison turned himself in the next day and was booked into jail for leaving the scene of an injury accident, causing an accident without a driver’s license and driving while under suspension.

Charges were also filed against the child’s mother, Ortiz-Luevano, including one count of child neglect and one count of negligent homicide – motor vehicle. Police believe that she left the country after charges were filed.

Davison pleaded no contest to the charges in the case and was given a five-year deferred sentence.