Moore police investigating social media threat

MOORE, Okla. – Authorities in Moore are investigating a social media threat that targeted Moore High School.

On Thursday night, parents in Moore received the following message from the district:

“This evening (Thursday, September 5, 2019) at approximately 9:26 pm, the Moore Police Department (MPD) contacted Moore Public Schools Administration regarding a threat made on social media by a Moore High School student to bring harm on MHS property. The MPD went to the student’s residence, notified parents of the threat, and that the student is not permitted on school property until the investigation is complete and the student’s return deemed to be safe. A police report has been filed and the investigation is currently in progress. There will be an increase of police officers at MHS during the school day and many local law enforcement agencies in attendance at the Moore War football game. We greatly appreciate the MPD for bringing this threat to our attention and immediately doing what was needed to keep our students, staff and community safe.”

So far, the investigation is ongoing.