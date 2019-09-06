× Moscow Ballet seeking Oklahoma City dancers for ‘Great Russian Nutcracker’ performance

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – As fans of a popular ballet get ready for the Christmas production, local ballet students have the chance to perform with some of the best dancers in the world.

Officials say Moscow Ballet’s ‘Great Russian Nutcracker’ is coming to Rose State College’s Hudiburg Chevrolet Center on Nov. 13.

As the dancers prepare for the tour, the company is looking for local ballet students to fill children’s roles in the play.

Children between 6-years-old and 18-years-old can audition to be party children, small mice, snowflakes, and Russian snow maidens among other roles through the ‘Dance with Us’ program.

Auditions will be led by a Moscow Ballet ballerina Bogdana Kopiy.

Auditions are set for Saturday, Sept. 28 at 8:30 a.m. at Julia’s Dance Academy, located at 1229 W. Lindsey St. in Norman.

Officials say the auditions are free but there might be a minimal casting or rehearsal fee. Organizers say hand-sewn costumes are provided, and the dress rehearsal will be on stage with the Russian company the day of the performance.

