Never been to heaven, but I’ve been to Oklahoma: New Ken Burns docu-series features several Okie country music stars

OKLAHOMA CITY – A highly-anticipated documentary series by Ken Burns on country music debuts next week on OETA and it’s no surprise that Oklahomans will play a big role in it.

Country star Merle Haggard talks in the series about how his family fled Oklahoma during the depression and how some of his music was inspired by the stigma his family experienced as ‘Okies.’

The eight-part series looks at the roots of country music– and along with Haggard, Oklahoma-born musicians including Reba Mcentire, Roy Clark, Wanda Jackson, Garth Brooks and many more are included.