New food hall hosting grand opening in Automobile Alley

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new concept that has taken over a historic building just east of Automobile Alley is preparing to open its doors to the public.

Parlor will feature seven eateries in a food hall located inside a 13,000-square-foot space that was originally used as the old Pioneer telephone switch house and Southwestern Bell garage.

Davis Engle started this kitchen concept in Kansas City two years ago. He says he’s been searching for an Oklahoma City location since that time and chose this building as the best fit.

“You know, we want to help be a catalyst for this area so really being in a different part of the city that maybe hasn’t grown as much as Midtown or the Plaza District, trying to push it forward,” Engle said.

Chefs sign a one-to-three year lease to test out their concept.

“They can kind of come here, test the concept without the normal barriers to entry of another brick and mortar,” he said.

Guests can choose to eat at restaurants ranging from Guatemalan-inspired concepts, a Detroit-style pizzeria, Korean-inspired kitchen, a burger joint and a sushi restaurant.

The restaurants are as follows:

Panchinko Parlor- Sushi restaurant

Burger Pig- Innovative burgers

El Guate- Authentic Guatemalan dishes

Graffiti OKC- Latin-Asian fusion experience

Providence Pizza- Detroit-style pizza

Sura Eats- Korean food

Mother Clucker- Nashville hot chicken.

Parlor is located at 11 N.E. 6th St. in Automobile Alley. It will feature two bars, seven kitchens, lounge areas and a rooftop patio.

Parlor's grand opening is set for Friday, Sept. 6, beginning at 11 a.m.