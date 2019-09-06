× OKCPD, FD investigate body found after fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire and Police departments are investigating a body found in a home after firefighters extinguished a small fire inside.

Oklahoma City Fire was called to the 100 block of SW 23rd St. just before 8:30 p.m. Friday for a welfare check and possible fire.

When firefighters arrived, they put out a small fire and located a deceased victim.

Upon locating the body, fire crews called the OKCPD to process the scene.

There is no other information available at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.