OKCPD, FD investigate body found after fire

Posted 8:48 pm, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 08:58PM, September 6, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire and Police departments are investigating a body found in a home after firefighters extinguished a small fire inside.

Oklahoma City Fire was called to the 100 block of SW 23rd St. just before 8:30 p.m. Friday for a welfare check and possible fire.

When firefighters arrived, they put out a small fire and located a deceased victim.

Upon locating the body, fire crews called the OKCPD to process the scene.

There is no other information available at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.