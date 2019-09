× Police investigating deadly shooting at Del City home

DEL CITY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Del City.

Shortly after 12 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to a reported shooting near S.E. 15th and Bryant in Del City.

Initial reports indicated that a woman called 911 to report that she shot a man inside the home.

When investigators arrived, they found a man’s body inside the house.

So far, no other information has been released.