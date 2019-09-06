Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming back to Oklahoma City in time for Christmas

Posted 9:36 am, September 6, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular musical group will be returning to Oklahoma City just in time for Christmas.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced that it will bring its highly-anticipated Winter Tour 2019 back to Oklahoma City.

This year’s show, ‘Christmas Eve and Other Stories’ is based on the triple-platinum album and follows a story of a young angel sent to Earth to bring back what is best representative of humanity.

The album and tour feature such fan-favorites as “Ornament” and the epic “Old City Bar,” both of which have not been performed live in recent years.

Chesapeake Energy Arena will host two shows on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. at the arena’s box office or through Ticketmaster.

