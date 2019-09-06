UCO to automatically award scholarships to qualifying students

EDMOND, Okla. – A local university says that future students can automatically receive thousands of dollars in scholarships once they are accepted.

The University of Central Oklahoma says that incoming freshmen and transfer students will automatically be awarded academic scholarships when they complete an online application and all admissions-related documents by the deadline.

Officials say incoming freshmen can receive up to $2,000 per year for four years, depending on their high school GPA and ACT score. Incoming transfer students with a 3.0 cumulative GPA and at least 24 credit hours will automatically receive $500 per year for two years.

Applicants are also automatically submitted for consideration for other select UCO scholarships when they apply for admission.

The application deadline for incoming transfer students for the spring of 2020 is 5 p.m. on Nov. 1. The deadline for incoming freshmen applying for summer or fall of 2020 is 5 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2020.

Incoming transfer students wanting to apply for summer or fall 2020 need to apply by 5 p.m. on April 1, 2020.

Officials say students can apply after those deadlines, but they will not be considered for scholarships.

Additionally, incoming students are required to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by Feb. 3, 2020, for scholarship consideration.

Click here for more information about automatic scholarships.