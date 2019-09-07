A man drawing his modern polymer (Glock) .45 caliber pistol from an IWB (inside the waistband) holster under his leather jacket. Showing proper trigger control by keeping his finger off the trigger as he draws.All images in this series...
Constitutional Carry/Permitless Carry Meeting
A man drawing his modern polymer (Glock) .45 caliber pistol from an IWB (inside the waistband) holster under his leather jacket. Showing proper trigger control by keeping his finger off the trigger as he draws.All images in this series...
EDMOND, Okla. – The Edmond Police Department will present at a Constitutional Carry/Permitless Carry meeting for the public on Thursday, September 19, from 6:30 – 7:30 P.M. at the Edmond Community Center.