Cowboys Lead McNeese State After One Quarter

Oklahoma State leads McNeese State 14-0 after one quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on Saturday night.

McNeese State got the ball first and on the second snap of the game, Cody Orgeron was intercepted by A.J. Green, who returned it 27 yards for a touchdown to give the Cowboys a 7-0 lead just 45 seconds into the game.

OSU punted, then turned the ball over on a fumble on their first two possessions.

On their third, the Cowboys got a big play, with Spencer Sanders passing to Tylan Wallace in the flat, and he raced 69 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown to give OSU a 14-0 lead with 1:29 to play in the first quarter.