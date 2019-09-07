Oklahoma community pays for funeral after 10-year-old boy attempts to sell toys to put uncle to rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MULDROW, Okla. (KFSM) — The community of Muldrow, Oklahoma has come together to help a 10-year-old boy in their community lay his uncle to rest after he tried selling his toys to pay for the funeral.

When Daniel Crase's uncle unexpectedly died from a heart attack, Daniel wanted to make sure his best friend got the best funeral.

Crase's goal was to raise $5,000 for his uncle's funeral.

He attempted a yard sale, and when that didn't work, he set up shop outside the local convenience store.

Crase's story garnered an international response and now the family has put their loved one to rest in the way Daniel wanted for his uncle.

