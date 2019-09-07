Project Life: OKCFD 5k raises money to provide Oklahomans with smoke alarms

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department’s Seventh Annual Project Life Run took place today at the Regatta Park to raise money to provide life-saving smoke detectors to citizens free of charge.

Fire officials say they installed over 8,000 units last year and want that trend to continue.

News 4’s Joleen Chaney was on hand this morning to announce the race.

4Warn Storm Team member Emily Sutton was also at the event to sing the National Anthem and run in the race (in blazing time, according to the Fire Department’s Facebook post).