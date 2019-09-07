× Sooners Lead South Dakota After One Quarter

Oklahoma’s football team leads South Dakota 14-0 after one quarter at Owen Field in Norman on Saturday night.

Both teams exchanged punts after just three plays on their opening possessions, then the Sooners struck first on offense.

OU marched 75 yards in 7 plays, with Jalen Hurts passing to CeeDee Lamb for a gain of 48 yards, then finishing the drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Lamb to make it 7-0 Sooners with 8:30 to play in the first quarter.

The Sooners marched 97 yards in 10 plays on their next possession, with Hurts passing to Jeremiah Hall for an 8-yard touchdown and it was 14-0 Oklahoma with 43 seconds left in the first quarter.