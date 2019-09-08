Altus police looking for man in connection to homicide

Posted 2:45 pm, September 8, 2019, by

ALTUS, Okla. – The Altus Police Department is looking for a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, Altus police responded to the area near South Joy and West Victory Street on a report of a man being shot.

When police arrived, they found the man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. His name is being withheld pending notification for next of kin.

Investigators say a suspect has been identified – 28-year-old Quamell Massenburg.

If you have any information on Massenburg’s whereabouts, call the Altus Police Department at (1580) 482-4121 or your local law enforcement agency. You can also call the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at (580) 482-8477. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.