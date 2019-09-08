× Altus police looking for man in connection to homicide

ALTUS, Okla. – The Altus Police Department is looking for a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, Altus police responded to the area near South Joy and West Victory Street on a report of a man being shot.

When police arrived, they found the man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. His name is being withheld pending notification for next of kin.

Investigators say a suspect has been identified – 28-year-old Quamell Massenburg.

If you have any information on Massenburg’s whereabouts, call the Altus Police Department at (1580) 482-4121 or your local law enforcement agency. You can also call the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at (580) 482-8477. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.