Edmond police to hold public meeting over permitless carry

EDMOND, Okla. – The Edmond Police Department will be holding a constitutional carry/permitless carry meeting for the public next week.

Lt. Jeff Richardson, who oversees the department’s training division, will conduct a brief presentation covering:

The firearms laws that will go into effect November 1

Who can carry a firearm

Where a person can and can’t carry their firearms.

What firearms a person can and can’t carry and how they can be carried.

Business owner’s rights concerning firearms laws.

The meeting will be held September 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Edmond Community Center, 28 East Main Street.

