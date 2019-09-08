Family of Oklahoma man convicted of sex crimes offering reward for his capture 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - U.S. Marshals and the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office are still searching for a man convicted of sex crimes.

On Wednesday, 32-year-old Joseph Stephens was convicted by a jury of two counts of forcible sodomy and one count of lewd acts with a child.

Stephens was out on bail and failed to show up for the jury's decision.

His attorney says Stephens walked into the courtroom with his family, then said he was heading out to his car to grab something, and he never came back.

According to the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office, Stephen’s bail was originally set for $75,000 dollars, but a judge later lowered his bond to $15,000.

"We will do whatever we need to do to bring him to justice," said Sheriff Todd Gibson with the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office. "He left before he was convicted by a jury, but a jury did convict him of these charges. They are very serious charges, and we`re not going to stop looking for him."

Now, Stephens' family is trying to help bring him in, offering a cash reward.

"What happens if he does show up?" said brother-in-law Skip Steadham. "We don't know what this guy is going to do."

Steadham said he is offering a $1,000 cash reward for any information that leads to Stephens' capture.

"Having to listen to these girls testify, this young child. It was horrible," Steadham said of the trial. "You shouldn't hear a child saying some of the things that this man, I mean this child, had done."

Steadham says he's offering the reward because Stephens needs to be behind bars, serving the 139 years the jury recommended.

"I knew justice was going to be served on this man, except he wasn`t sitting there," he said.

If you have any information about where Stephens' whereabouts, call the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.