TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police are investigating after a fight outside of a bar led to a shooting, leaving one injured.

Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a disturbance at The Big Easy.

FOX 23 reports a man in his 30s was found with a gunshot wound in the lower torso. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the incident started when a fight broke out.

The shooting remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

