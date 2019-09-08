Gun debate among many topics with Flash Point team

OKLAHOMA CITY – Each week, the Flash Point team tackles some of the biggest topics circulating in the Sooner State and beyond.

This week, Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, stopped by, Rep. Mickey Dollens, D-Oklahoma City, filled in for Mike Turpen, Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, filled in for Todd Lamb, joining moderator Kevin Ogle.

The team discussed the gun debate, such as Walmart ending all handgun ammunition sales and asking customers to not openly carry into stores, as well as a petition that tried to stop the new constitutional carry law from going into effect November 1.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video