Guthrie man lucky to be alive after hit-and-run motorcycle accident

OKLAHOMA CITY - A Guthrie man says he's lucky to be alive after he was hit by a car while driving his motorcycle Friday morning in Oklahoma City. Colby Graves says he was stopped at the intersection of Hefner & Bryant, just before 6:00 a.m., on his way to work. That's when he says a car ignored a four-way-stop, and hit him while going around 50 mph. “I remember hearing the smack of the vehicle hitting my bike. From there I don’t really remember anything besides being on the concrete," Graves told News 4. "Sitting up, throwing off my boot, and throwing off my helmet.”

Graves avoided disaster. He says steel tow boots saved his leg, and there wasn't a scratch on his helmet. He was left with a sprained ankle, staple in his foot, and some road rash, but that's it. He knows it could have been much worse. “If I was just one more foot ahead of where I was at, it would have hit me in the side of my body," Graves said. "I could be paralyzed for the rest of my life, or even worse, just dead.”

The only description he has of the vehicle is that it was a blue Honda with damage on the front passenger side. Graves said he can't believe they didn't at least stop to check on him before taking off. "To leave someone laying on the side of the road," Graves said. "Not knowing if they were alive, if they were dead, or how badly injured, really is beyond my comprehension.”

Graves says now he just wants the person that hit him to be caught ad held accountable. “For those people it is their responsibility, considering they’re the one that cause the accident," Graves said. "So I think it’s very important that those people are found, or they come forward.”