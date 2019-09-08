Jason Momoa makes appearance at Wizard World in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – “Games of Thrones” actor and iconic superhero Aquaman made an appearance at the Wizard World convention in Tulsa over the weekend.

The traveling pop culture convention appeared in Oklahoma for the sixth consecutive year.

Momoa greeted fans, signed autographs and posed for photos.

Fans say they got in line early to see the Aquaman star.

“It was long lines, but we got in pretty early, so we just waited about an hour,” said Alison Lopez, who met Momoa. “It’s like, celebrity shock, basically. You’re like in a trance, he’s amazing.”

The convention runs from September 6-8 at the Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center in Tulsa.

According to FOX 23, Jewel Staite: “Firefly,” “Serenity,” Stargate: Atlantis”, Cary Elwes: “The Princess Bride”, Joe Flanigan: “Stargate: Atlantis”, Lou Ferrigno: “The Incredible Hulk” and Kevin Nash: WWE, are all scheduled to make appearances.

Click here for more.