Man, woman killed in apparent Stillwater murder-suicide identified

STILLWATER, Okla. – Two people killed in what is believed to be a murder-suicide have been identified.

On August 31, just before 2:30 a.m., police responded to the area near E 9th Ave. and Perkins Rd. to a report of a murder-suicide.

When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Stillwater News Press, police have identified the victims as Ashley Nicole Lewis, 32, and Christopher Lamar Stewart, 53, both of Stillwater, but originally from the Chicago area.

Police say Lewis has been shot multiple times and Stewart sustained one gunshot wound.

The paper reports Stewart was allegedly upset with Lewis because she “planned to leave him and move back to Chicago.”

Click here to read more.