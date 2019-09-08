Members of Oklahoma Task Force 1 return home following Hurricane Dorian deployment

OKLAHOMA CITY – Members of Oklahoma Task Force 1 are back home after they deployed to Florida to assist with Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts.

Members of OK-TF1 deployed to Florida on August 31 and returned home safely Friday evening.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the state of Florida was divided into three branches during Hurricane Dorian: Branch I in Miami, Branch II in Orlando and Branch III in Jacksonville.

OK-TF1 was operating from Orlando in the central portion of the state.

Chief Brad Smith, OK-TF1 Leader, said many people worked in news roles, taking the “bull by the horns,” exceeding expectations.

“It’s an impressive sight,” Smith said last week.

“We are so thankful that Dorian weakened and our personnel did not need to engage in rescue operations. They arrived home in great spirits and let us know they are ready to answer the call for all of you once again. Welcome home, OK-TF1!” the OKCFD said on Facebook.