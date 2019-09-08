× OG&E crews returning home after assisting with Hurricane Dorian restoration efforts

OKLAHOMA CITY – OG&E crews assisting with Hurricane Dorian restoration efforts are on their way home.

On September 2, a contingent of 38 OG&E trucks carrying 64 line crew members and support personnel will head to Raleigh, North Carolina, in preparation of expected power outages due to the storm.

Hurricane Dorian caused power outages for more than 230,000 customers in North Carolina.

OG&E crews worked three days in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, before being released from duty Saturday evening.

OG&E joined crews from 36 other states, the District of Columbia and Canada.

They are expected to arrive home Tuesday afternoon.