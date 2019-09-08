OHP: Tishomingo man hit, killed by vehicle

RAVIA, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident.

It happened Sunday, at around 4:45 a.m., on State Highway 1, less than a mile north of State Highway 22 in Ravia.

According to a trooper’s report, a vehicle traveling northbound on SH1 struck a pedestrian lying in the northbound lane of the highway.

The pedestrian, identified as William Gunter, Jr., 55, of Tishomingo, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.