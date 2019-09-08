Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opening two locations in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – A chain of discount retail stores known for its low prices will be opening in two locations in Oklahoma.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will debut its two new stores in Oklahoma City and Midwest City on Wednesday. Ribbon cutting begins at 9 a.m.

According to the company’s website, you can find “real brands at real bargain prices in every department, from housewares to sporting goods to flooring and to food.”

The new Oklahoma locations can be found at: