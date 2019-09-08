Piece of evidence in 1994 case found thanks to low river levels

BRAGGS, Okla. – A piece of evidence in a 25-year-old cold case was found on the banks of the Arkansas River thanks to low river levels.

Former Muskogee County Deputy Sheriff Juston Hutchinson was recently helping search for evidence in an open case when he realized he might be able to close a case from 1994.

According to KJRH, 25 years ago, a burglary took place and the suspect took money out of a cash register, later throwing it off Highway 10 into the river.

Hutchinson found the cash register and was shocked at the discovery.

“At first, you think it never went over the edge,” Hutchinson said. “And then you think, ‘well, it did go over the edge, and I absolutely found it’. It’s just not something you would ever expect to recover.”

Click here to read more.