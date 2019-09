× Police: One injured after shooting in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. – Lawton police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

On Saturday, just before 1:30 p.m., Lawon police responded to the area near NE 20th St. and E Gore Blvd. for a shooting.

Police say one man was shot and taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The incident remains under investigation and no other details have been released.