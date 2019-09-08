Shooting in NW Oklahoma City leaves one injured

Posted 9:05 am, September 8, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

It happened near NW 23rd and Youngs at around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the arm.

Officials are still looking for the suspect who they believe left the scene in a brown-colored vehicle. A suspect description has not yet been released.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.