Shooting in NW Oklahoma City leaves one injured

OKLAHOMA CITY – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

It happened near NW 23rd and Youngs at around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the arm.

Officials are still looking for the suspect who they believe left the scene in a brown-colored vehicle. A suspect description has not yet been released.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.