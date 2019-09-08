Texas man dies after vehicle crashes into semi in Garvin County

LINDSAY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a Texas man.

It happened September 6, at 12:45 p.m., on State Highway 76, approximately 3 miles south of Lindsay.

According to a trooper’s report, Gary Organ, 64, of Wichita Falls, Texas, was traveling northbound on the highway when he went left of center, for an unknown reason, striking a semi traveling southbound.

Organ was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.