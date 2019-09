OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – A triple homicide investigation is underway in Okmulgee County, officials say.

At around 3 p.m. Saturday, the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Lake View Circle, north of Beggs, and found three people dead.

The sheriff’s office says they are investigating the incident as a triple homicide.

No other details have been released at this time.