Tulsa police officer terminated following “questionable social media posts”

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa police officer was terminated following what the department called “questionable social media posts.”

KJRH reports screenshots of Facebook posts made by Tulsa police officer Wayne Brown were shared on social media hundreds of times.

The posts caused many residents to voice concerns about the nature of the posts.

Sgt. Shane Tuell with the Tulsa Police Department released this statement following the incident:

“Early yesterday morning the police department was notified of some questionable social media posts by one of our officers. The Chief immediately ordered internal affairs to open an investigation, and within one hour and 15 minutes of receiving the complaint the officer was terminated.”

