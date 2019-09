Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's defense last year was among the worst in the nation at forcing turnovers.

Only four teams in the nation forced fewer than the Sooners did.

It was an emphasis all offseason under new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, but in the season opener against Houston, the Sooners didn't force any.

They forced three against South Dakota, however, including one that resulted directly in a touchdown.

Dylan Buckingham reports from Norman.