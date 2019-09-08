Woman in custody, man on the run following armed robbery, sheriff’s office say

EDMOND, Okla. – A woman is in custody and a man is on the run after an armed robbery at a metro Dollar General turned into a pursuit.

At around 9 p.m. Saturday, there was an armed robbery at the Dollar General near Waterloo and Coltrane in the Deer Creek area.

Screen grab of the armed robbery suspect who stole a purse & car from a clerk at a store in Deer Creek. The suspect got into a pursuit with @OHPDPS & Logan County Sheriff’s Office. A female was taken into custody following the pursuit, this guy ran off. Know him? (405) 869-2501 pic.twitter.com/fNoWdOAuPV — Oklahoma Co. Sheriff (@OkCountySheriff) September 8, 2019

Officials say during the robbery, a store clerk had her purse and car stolen.

The suspects then led the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol on a short pursuit before wrecking near I-35 and Seward Road.

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Alexis Nugent was taken into custody. Officials are now looking for 30-year-old Lawrence Lewis.

Follow up to Deer Creek armed robbery. Law enforcement is searching for 30-year old Lawrence Lewis, his crime partner 23-year old Alexis Nugent is in our custody. Have information? Call 911. pic.twitter.com/xySILZ0DJa — Oklahoma Co. Sheriff (@OkCountySheriff) September 8, 2019

The sheriff’s office says if you have any information, call 911.