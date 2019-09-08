Woman in custody, man on the run following armed robbery, sheriff’s office say

EDMOND, Okla. – A woman is in custody and a man is on the run after an armed robbery at a metro Dollar General turned into a pursuit.

At around 9 p.m. Saturday, there was an armed robbery at the Dollar General near Waterloo and Coltrane in the Deer Creek area.

Officials say during the robbery, a store clerk had her purse and car stolen.

The suspects then led the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol on a short pursuit before wrecking near I-35 and Seward Road.

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Alexis Nugent was taken into custody. Officials are now looking for 30-year-old Lawrence Lewis.

The sheriff’s office says if you have any information, call 911.

