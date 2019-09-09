× Car seat safety: Free checkup to be held in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – An event aimed at helping parents and caregivers make sure their child’s car seat is properly installed and in good condition will be held this week.

The Children’s Hospital, Oklahoma State Department of Health and Safe Kids Oklahoma City Metro coalition have partnered for a free “Car Seat Checkup” event.

Technicians will remove each car seat, examine it and make sure it hasn’t been expired or recalled. They will also ensure the seat fastens correctly and overhaul the seat’s harnessing so it fits the child.

The car seat checks will be conducted by employees of The Children’s Hospital and Oklahoma State Department of Health who have undergone training to become certified nationally as Child Passenger Safety Technicians.

The event will be offered the second Tuesday of every month and launches in September to observe Child Passenger Safety Month.

It is open to the community at The Children’s Hospital from 9 a.m. to noon in the drive-through area on the east side of the hospital, 1200 Everett Drive, on Tuesday.