Cooking with Kyle: Corn dog appetizers

OKLAHOMA CITY – This recipe combines the best of several corn dog recipes with an added twist!

Yield: 36 Miniature Corn Dogs

Easy and infinitely better than others I have had, this recipe is ideal for an appetizer, snack or game day favorite.

1.5 C baking mix

1/2 C Corn Meal

1 C (plus additional in small amounts, if necessary) Dr. Pepper

1 – 14oz package Smoky Cocktail Franks

3 C oil

36-48 toothpicks

In a mixing bowl, sift together baking mix and corn meal. Whisk in Dr. Pepper. Allow to rest 5-10 minutes.

Preheat oil over medium heat – oil will be ready when a drop of water will singe and dance in the oil.

Dry franks on paper towel and insert toothpick in each, leaving just enough toothpick exposed to use as a handle for the frank.

Coat frank in batter, one by one, dropping into oil when coated. May have to turn, once. Fry the franks until golden. Using tongs, remove franks to paper towel and drain.

Serve with favorite mustard of choice.