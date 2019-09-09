Health officials urging Oklahomans to get vaccinated before flu season

OKLAHOMA CITY – While it still feels like summer outside, health officials across the state are warning Oklahomans to start thinking about flu season.

In April, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health said that the flu had claimed the lives of 85 Oklahomans and led to more than 2,891 hospitalizations statewide last flu season.

Authorities with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last flu season was the longest in a decade.

Before the virus begins to pop up across the state, health officials are urging Oklahomans to get their annual vaccine.

“Vaccines can lower the risk of disease, hospitalizations and death in children and older adults,” said Devin Wilcox, assistant vice president at GlobalHealth. “Even if you get sick, vaccines can reduce the seriousness and length of the illness.”

Symptoms of the flu include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches and fatigue.